KUALA SELANGOR, Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu has called on all quarters to refrain from storing rice in large quantities to avoid wasting this essential food source. The Agriculture and Food Security Minister said stocks meant for donation should be distributed immediately. 'Distribute them to those in need,' he said briefly to reporters after attending the Aidilfitri Open House for the Kuala Selangor parliamentary constituency here today. Recently, videos showing bags of rice, flour and canned sardines thrown away at a garbage disposal site in Temerloh, Pahang went viral on social media. In a Facebook post on Friday, Mohamad said he had instructed the Padi and Rice Regulatory Authority to investigate the incident. Meanwhile, Mohamad also urged everyone to exercise caution and avoid food wastage during Aidilfitri celebration, as Alam Flora revealed that food accounts for 40 per cent of waste. 'During Ramadan, food waste can reach up to 12,000 tonnes per day. So let's avoid wastage, and our supplies won't be affected,' he said. Source: BERNAMA News Agency