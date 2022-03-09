﻿Avoid self-repair, Cotabato power firm reminds power consumers

The Aboitiz-owned power firm here has urged consumers in the city and its environs to avoid “self-repair” or repairing home electrical issues themselves to prevent fire from taking place.

“This is to prevent household fires and raise public awareness as part of the distribution utility’s customer care program,” said Valentin S. Saludes III, president and chief operating officer of Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light), in a statement Tuesday.

Saludes urged residents to allow only licensed and competent electricians to repair old and dilapidated electrical wires and cords in their households.

He said overloading electrical circuits can also start fires so consumers are advised to avoid plugging multiple appliances via extension cords.

“Do not overload electrical circuits by putting up additional lights or equipment” Saludes advised power consumers.

When not in use, electrical appliances should be unplugged which may result in two good things – preventing fire and reducing power consumption and power bills.

“These tips are to be observed all year round, not only during this month, to save lives and properties,” Saludes said as the Aboitiz firm joins the nation in observing fire prevention month.

“Whatever is the cause of a fire, may it be a defective installation of electrical wiring or accidental ignition, what is important is for people to understand and know the different ways to prevent fire from happening in residential houses or business establishment buildings,” he added.

He explained that household electrical equipment and appliances may trigger fire when incorrectly operated and handled.

To prevent that, he added, homeowners are advised to inspect all electrical installations, ensuring that all are unplugged when not in use.

Illegal tapping

Cotabato Light also warned the public against unauthorized tapping of electricity under Republic Act 7832, or the Anti-Electric Transmission Lines/Materials Pilferage Act of 1994.

Thepower firm has so far apprehended 560 violators, and they are required by law to pay for the stolen electricity and face criminal charges.

Stressing that electricity is not the only source of fire in homes and establishments, Saludes said the Cotabato Light also issues some fire prevention tips for non-electrical items like candles and gas lamps that many residents still use at home.

“Lighted candles and gas lamps should be placed far from curtains and highly combustible materials like waste paper and other easily burned items should be properly disposed of,” Saludes said.

He said the Cotabato Light has an emergency response team working round-the-clock to respond to fire incidents, whether it is electrical-related or not.

Whenever a fire occurs in a particular area, Cotabato Light emergency personnel cut power around the eye of the fire to prevent the spread of conflagration, he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency