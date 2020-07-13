Aviation Week Network’s MRO Series Goes Virtual this Fall With MRO Asia-Pacific and MRO TransAtlantic

NEW YORK, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aviation Week Network today announced the move to virtual platforms for MRO Americas, MRO Asia-Pacific and MRO Europe, making the difficult decision not to hold these as in person events in 2020. Originally scheduled to take place in Dallas, Texas, September 1-3; Singapore, September 22-24; and Barcelona, Spain, October 27-29, respectively, these events will be moving to virtual platforms.

MRO Americas and MRO Europe will be transformed into MRO TransAtlantic, which will cover content aimed at both markets and will take place October 27-29. Aero-Engines Europe , September 16-17, will also be held as a virtual event.

MRO Asia-Pacific will now take place as a virtual event September 22-24, and will be collocated with Aero-Engines Asia-Pacific .

The proactive decision to convert these annual conferences and exhibitions into virtual events was made after reviewing government and business restrictions on travel and with the health and safety of attendees in mind. The events are expected to return to in-person formats in 2021.

MRO Asia-Pacific Virtual and MRO TransAtlantic will bring together the most influential members of the aviation MRO industry to discuss the challenges and changes that have impacted the airlines and MROs in the last eight months. The events will provide digital content and networking, and a marketplace where the airline, OEM and MRO supplier communities can discover and showcase new products and innovations, connect with and source new and existing business partners, and share knowledge and best practices.

“The virtual platform breaks down physical barriers and builds virtual communities. It enables Aviation Week Network to continue to deliver the 360° outlook that our MRO portfolio has been providing for the last 20+ years,” said Lydia Janow, Managing Director of Events for Aviation Week Network. “It was not an easy decision to replace the live events with virtual events, and so, in this difficult time, we would like to thank our community for its understanding and support. We’re looking forward to continuing our role in driving our industry forward, connecting our people and supporting businesses, we are in this together.”

The Aviation Week events team is working through details that will support this transition and will be sharing updates via the websites and social media platforms in the coming weeks.

ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORK

Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world’s leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising is helping our customers succeed. Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.

ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com .