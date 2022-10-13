Avaaz urges Georgieva and Trudeau to “lasso-in” commitments from IMF to attend December’s vital UN Biodiversity Talks in Montreal

With a life-size cut-out of Kristalina Georgieva as ‘Wonder Woman’, Avaaz is calling on the IMF to attend the UN Biodiversity Conference in Montreal and unlock negotiations to release funds to conserve critical ecosystems during this decade

WASHINGTON, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — To highlight the urgency of securing high-level participation and financial resource mobilization for biodiversity conservation ahead of the 15th UN Biodiversity Conference (COP15 of the Convention on Biological Diversity, CBD), Avaaz displayed life-size cut-outs of IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, and of Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau along an enormous train ticket to Montreal, where the COP15 meeting will be held in December.

This conference will shape a new deal to halt biodiversity loss, and one of its central issues concerns the economic reforms and financial re­sources that will be necessary to implement the plan agreed upon during the talks. The IMF can play a critical role in securing these much needed financial resources.

Dressed in a Wonder Woman outfit, complete with the famous Lasso of Truth, Georgieva was serenaded by activists wearing vintage stewardess outfits singing the Wonder Woman theme song with its original lyrics: “Get us out from under, Wonder Woman… All our hopes are pinned on you… And the magic that you do (…) All the world’s waiting for you (…) Now the world is ready for you, and the wonders you can do”. Meanwhile, PM Trudeau was called to “host world leaders”, “hold nature talks”, and to “honor his legacy”, reminding the Canadian leader of the responsibility he took when he agreed to host the talks, and of the importance of having Heads of State present at COP15 to ensure chances of achieving a deal.

Oscar Soria, Campaign Director at Avaaz, said: “Biodiversity loss is economic loss – it is responsible for massive species extinction, increased food insecurity, aggravated climate change, and the rise of zoonotic diseases like Covid-19. Our house is on fire, people are getting poorer and even dying. IMF delegates need to understand this truth, and Georgieva needs to lasso them into acting immediately and decisively to mobilize the resources necessary to save our global economy and secure the healthy future of our planet.”

“We also call upon the leader of the meeting’s host country, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, to convince fellow Heads of State to participate in the CBD meeting, and use it to agree to a new global financial system based on biodiversity conservation, which will benefit us all. The biodiversity agenda needs to be in the highest levels of political discussion, so we can have an ambitious deal for nature put into practice right after the Montreal talks.”

To accelerate agreement among CBD delegates about financing for biodiversity conservation, today Avaaz released a new report, “It’s the Ecology, Bretton Woods.” Written by a group of economists, political scientists, and biodiversity experts, the report is based on a comprehensive review of the literature of the economics of biodiversity. “Our report presents an actionable case for a sustainable, equitable global economy that values biodiversity conservation and ensures a healthy future for all of us,” added Soria.

“With more than half of the world’s economic output – US$44 trillion – dependent on biodiversity, our paper makes the case that it is time for financial institutions such as the IMF and the World Bank to become actively involved in the CBD negotiations,” continued Soria. “The hope of Avaaz’s 70 million members around the world is that IMF delegates will read the report and commit to coming to Montreal.”

