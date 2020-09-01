Authorities nab 8 in Zambo anti-drug ops

A team of police and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) operatives arrested eight people and seized close to PHP90,000 worth of illegal drugs in separate anti-drug operations in the region, an official said Tuesday.

Brig. Gen. Jesus Cambay Jr., Police Regional Office-9 (PRO-9) director, said five of the eight were arrested in Pagadian City while the remaining three in the city.

Arrested in Pagadian City, Cambay said, were Ivanris Garan Capisen, 23; Raymund Ocno Culanag, 22; Ace Saberon Devilleres, 19; Jayarose Sanopao Albaracin, 19; and Rosanna Gadia Catabay, 21.

The suspects were arrested by joint police and PDEA team in a buy-bust around 8:30 p.m. Monday at a lodging house in Barangay Banale, Pagadian, and yielded some 11 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated market value of PHP74,8000, police said.

In the city, meanwhile, police arrested Yasher Sahac Gambala, 37; Jerham Abbang Kiram, 35; and Murshid Asiri Soon, 30.

Police said Gambala was arrested in possession of some PHP3,000 worth of suspected shabu and PHP200 marked money in a buy-bust around 5 p.m. Monday in Barangay Tugbungan.

Kiram and Soon, on the other hand, yielded some 1.5 grams of suspected shabu worth PHP10,000, a pouch, and PHP200 marked when arrested in a buy-bust around 5:15 p.m. Sunday at Seaside, Barangay Baliwasan.

Cambay said the suspects were detained while charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against them.

Source: Philippines News Agency