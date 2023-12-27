Authorities intensify crackdown vs. illegal firecrackers in Bulacan

BOCAUE: Authorities on Wednesday made another round of inspection at the firecracker zone in Barangay Turo here as part of the intensified crackdown against the manufacture, distribution and sale of banned and dangerous firecracker products. Bocaue town, known for its fireworks industry, is a popular destination for New Year's Eve revelers. The inspection was led by Police Regional Office 3 regional director Brig. Gen. Jose Hidalgo Jr., Bulacan provincial director Col. Relly Arnedo and Bocaue Vice Mayor Sherwin Tugna. Besides checking the permits and licenses to operate of the dealers, police and personnel from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) also visited firecracker warehouses in the barangay. In an interview, Hidalgo said the intensified inspection and auditing are done so that the police leadership will determine if there are loopholes in the campaign against illegal fireworks. He said it will also help them craft strategies to prevent the proliferation of prohibited firecrackers and pyrotechnic m aterials in line with Republic Act 7183, or An Act Regulating the Sale, Manufacture, Distribution, and Use of Firecrackers and other Pyrotechnic Devices. Hidalgo also urged the public to shun illegal firecrackers. These include Piccolo, Watusi, Giant Whistle Bomb, Giant Bawang, Large Judas Belt, super Lolo/Thunder Lolo, Atomic Bomb, Atomic Big Triangulo, Pillbox, Boga, Kwiton, Goodbye Earth, Goodbye Bading, Hello Columbia, Coke-in-Can, Kabasi, Og and other unlabeled and imported firecrackers. 'Huwag nating tangkilikin at huwag nating i-patronize ang mga iligal (We should not support and patronize illegal firecrackers). We should always aspire to have zero casualty, hindi lamang ngayong Kapaskuhan at New Year, kundi sa lahat ng bagay na may kinalaman sa paggawa ng krimen (not only this Christmas time and New Year, but in all things that is connected in the commission of crime),' Hidalgo said. Arnedo said those who will be caught manufacturing, selling, distributing or using illegal firecrackers and pyrotec hnics will be fined PHP20,000 to PHP30,000, and will face six months to one year imprisonment, cancellation of license and business permit, and confiscation of inventory stocks. Source: Philippines News Agency