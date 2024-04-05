Latest News

AUTHORITIES FOIL ATTEMPT TO SMUGGLE IN 22 TONNES OF PIG CARCASSES

JOHOR BAHRU, The Johor branch of the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Department (MAQIS), in collaboration with the state Customs Department, successfully foiled an attempt to smuggle in 22 tonnes of pig carcasses from Singapore last Sunday. Its director, Edie Putra Md Yusof, said the carcasses, worth nearly RM600,000, were discovered in a lorry at the import inspection bay of the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex in Iskandar Puteri at 1.15 am. 'Further checks revealed that the consignment lacked documents such as MAQIS import permit and veterinary health certificate. 'The case is being investigated under Section 11(1) of the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Act 2011,' he said in a statement today. He added that the authorities would continue enforcing laws at all entry points to monitor and inspect every agricultural product coming into the country. This was to ensure that they were free from pests, diseases and contamination and complied with the set terms and regulations. Source: BER NAMA News Agency

