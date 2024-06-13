Austria funds therapeutic workshops for Filipino sex abuse survivors

MANILA: The Austrian Embassy in Manila has earmarked PHP316,000 in grant to fund various therapeutic workshops for Filipino sexual abuse and online exploitation victims. Austrian Ambassador to the Philippines Johann Brieger and the Philippine Survivor Network (PSN) signed the grant agreement for the Project BRACE or Building Resilience and Agency through Crafts and Expressive Arts at the Austrian Embassy last June 6. In a statement on Thursday, the embassy said the grant would cover a series of therapeutic workshops that will help PSN members explore their emotions and express themselves creatively through pottery, photography and painting. PSN members consist of survivors of online sexual exploitation, sexual abuse and commercial sexual exploitation. 'Through this project, we express Austria's commitment to amplifying survivor voices and its inherent patronage of the arts - and how it's possible to combine those passions to powerfully impact public understanding of online sexual exploitation and the larg er issue of human trafficking,' Brieger said. 'We look forward not only to the art that would come out of this, but also to the positive impact this will have for survivor leaders from the PSN,' he said. The embassy also believes that through the transformative power of art, the victims could 'reclaim their voices and rewrite their narratives'. The PSN chairperson, who goes by the pseudonym 'Charito' to protect her identity as a survivor of human trafficking, signed the agreement. 'This is a historic moment for the Philippine Survivor Network as this is the first grant we are receiving directly as a network. I am honored to receive it on behalf of the PSN, especially because it is a project that I and my fellow survivor leaders really need today,' she said. 'It will help us continue healing from our trauma triggers, which would help us advocate for further protection from, and prevention of, online sexual exploitation of children and other forms of human trafficking." The Austrian Embassy is the PSN's f irst grant-funding partner since the network was launched in February 2023. Art from the workshops will be displayed for public viewing in digital and physical spaces. Source: Philippines News Agency