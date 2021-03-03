Australian reintegration program for ex-ASG members eyed in Sulu

The Australian government is looking to fund an aid program in Sulu to assist former Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) members who left the organization to rejoin society.

The proposal was made during Australian Ambassador Steven Robinson’s historic trip to Sulu last week as part of Canberra’s support to the peace process in the region.

In an interview detailing the trip, Robinson on March 1 said Australia wants to replicate a program it implemented for Basilan’s former ASG members who surrendered but need help in rejoining society.

“And so we were looking at whether we could do that in Sulu, and I’m hopeful that we’ll be able to do precisely that, replicate our program that we’ve run in Basilan,” he said.

One of this initiative’s goals is to allow former rebels to “find new ways of thinking about their future” by giving them occupational experience, either as fishermen or as farmers.

The reintegration program also includes educating the surrenderers on the benefits of coming into the fold and building a society that contributes positively to the Philippines.

Aside from this, Canberra is also looking to support Sulu toward its economic recovery, as well as in areas of health, education, and conflict resolution.

“We’re looking at how we’ll have a practical impact in the South and of course the programs that we’ve run in Mindanao now go to health and education, and education is really vital because I think we all will accept that, you know, if you get the education right, it changes the lives of the people. And so we’re looking at how we can assist the Department of Education in the rollout of its programs,” he said.

The envoy’s diplomatic delegation was one of the largest to ever visit the Sulu. During the trip, Robinson told Governor Abdusakur Tan that Australia would encourage more international support to bring peace and stability to the province.

Robinson was accompanied by Western Mindanao Commander, Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan. At Camp Bautista, Joint Task Force Sulu commander Brigadier General William Gonzales also briefed the envoy on the island’s improving security situation and recent successes against the ASG.