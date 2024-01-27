Latest News

Australian Open men’s defending champion Novak Djokovic eliminated

ANKARA: Australian Open men's defending champion Novak Djokovic, the world No. 1, was eliminated in the semifinals on Friday after a loss to Italy's Jannik Sinner. Fourth seed Sinner, 22, won over Serbian superstar and 10-time Australian Open champion Djokovic with sets of 6-1, 6-2, 6-7 (6-8), 6-3 at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena to reach his first Grand Slam final. Sinner also became the first Italian player to reach an Australian Open singles final. In the 2024 Australian Open men's final on Sunday, Sinner will face either Russia's Daniil Medvedev or Germany's Alexander Zverev. Source: Philippines News Agency

Recent Posts

The Philippines News Gazette is a trusted and comprehensive source for staying informed about the latest happenings in the Philippines. With a strong focus on domestic news as well as regional news within the ASEAN region, this news outlet ensures that readers are well-informed about significant developments.

Read more

PRESS RELEASES

RECNET POSTS

CATEGORIES

Pages

Copyright © 2024 Philippines News Gazette All Rights Reserved.