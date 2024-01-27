Australian Open men’s defending champion Novak Djokovic eliminated

ANKARA: Australian Open men's defending champion Novak Djokovic, the world No. 1, was eliminated in the semifinals on Friday after a loss to Italy's Jannik Sinner. Fourth seed Sinner, 22, won over Serbian superstar and 10-time Australian Open champion Djokovic with sets of 6-1, 6-2, 6-7 (6-8), 6-3 at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena to reach his first Grand Slam final. Sinner also became the first Italian player to reach an Australian Open singles final. In the 2024 Australian Open men's final on Sunday, Sinner will face either Russia's Daniil Medvedev or Germany's Alexander Zverev. Source: Philippines News Agency