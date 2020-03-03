Australian envoy vows to support more scholars from Ilocos Norte

Australian Ambassador to the Philippines Steven J. Robinson on Monday promised to continue supporting the Scholarship for Teacher Education Programs to Upgrade Teacher Quality in the Philippines (STEP UP) saying that such commitment will produce quality teachers in the country.

STEP UP is a scholarship campaign by the Philippine Business for Education (PBEd), which is being funded by the Australian government under its Basic Education Sector Transformation (BEST) program.

The program seeks to attract good performing college graduates and professionals into the teaching profession by offering them competitive scholarship packages.

In a luncheon meeting held at the Mariano Marcos State University (MMSU) Hostel, the Australian ambassador said STEP UP scholars already have a significant advantage over the non scholars because they were vigorously screened, trained, and mentored to step up as the best and the brightest teachers in the country.

I personally came here to see you at MMSU and listen to your successes, Robinson said, emphasizing that what you've done as scholars of PBEd, with the help of the Australian Embassy here in the Philippines, was impressive.

For her part, MMSU president Shirley C. Agrupis thanked the Australian ambassador and his party for extending the support of the Australian government to MMSU.

She assured him that the university values the trust and support of the Australian government (to Filipino teachers).

Agrupis also presented the teacher education program of the university, saying that through the years, we have produced graduates who have not only become teachers in the private and public schools, but are distinguished leaders in the field of education, some even becoming regional supervisors and district superintendents of the Department of Education around the country.

She, too, assured the Australian government of how much we value the trust and support you have given to MMSU as partners for the STEP UP Program.

Meanwhile, since the academic year 2015 2016, there have been STEP UP scholars from MMSU 25 of them have completed the program, while four are still in the process of completing their course.

Of this number, 19 are already employed as teachers while the rest have just taken or are preparing for the board examinations.

