MANILA: An Australian-American national wanted by authorities in the United States for various sex offenses was intercepted and barred from entering the country, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) reported on Wednesday. In a statement, BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said 54-year-old Robert David Fenton boarded a flight to Los Angeles on Tuesday after being denied entry at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 in Pasay City. The foreigner arrived from Brisbane, Australia but was excluded after his name prompted a positive hit in the International Criminal Police Organization's (Interpol) derogatory system, which indicated that he is subject of a red notice who is wanted for sex crimes in the US. He said the foreign national has been in the immigration blacklist for being an undesirable alien. BI-Interpol unit acting chief Jaime Bustamante, meanwhile, said Fenton is wanted in the US for charges of aggravated indecent assault against a victim who is below 16 years of age. He was also charge d for corruption of minors and indecent assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, and statutory sexual assault against a person less than 16 years of age. The BI coordinates with international counterparts to thwart the entry of foreign sex offenders, as part of its #Shieldkids campaign. 'We are determined to ban the entry of these unwanted aliens as their presence here poses a serious risk to our women and children,' Tansingco added. Source: Philippines News Agency