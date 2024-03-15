Australia resumes funding to UNRWA in Gaza

ISTANBUL: As the humanitarian situation in Gaza worsens, Australia on Friday resumed funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine (UNRWA). 'In resuming funding, (the) government is responding to a humanitarian situation in Gaza which is dire, and only worsening,' a Foreign Ministry statement said. Israel started its war on Gaza after the Oct. 7, 2023 cross-border incursion by Hamas. It has since killed more than 31,000 Palestinians and pushed the territory to the brink of famine. Australia had joined its Western allies including the US and UK in January in suspending funding to the organization after Tel Aviv alleged a dozen UNRWA workers were linked to the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas inside Israel. The statement issued by Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the decision to the temporary pause was taken "following steps to strengthen the integrity of UNRWA operations." Besides unfreezing USD6 million to UNRWA, Canberra will also support efforts by Jordan and the UAE to assist with the deli very of vital humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza. A Royal Australian Air Force C-17A Globemaster will deliver a supply of 140 Australian Defence Force aerial delivery parachutes for use in humanitarian assistance airdrops, according to the statement. Earlier, Canada, Sweden and the EU resumed funding the UNRWA. Canberra acknowledged that only UNRWA has the infrastructure to receive and distribute aid on the scale needed in Gaza, urging Israel to recognize its mandate and work transparently to support its integrity. Australia also reiterated its call for an "immediate and enduring humanitarian" cease-fire in Gaza that will "enable unconditional release of hostages, and the urgent humanitarian relief that is needed." Source: Philippines News Agency