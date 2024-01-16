Australia donates 5 training software-equipped laptops to OTS

MANILA: The Australian government has donated five laptops equipped with X-Ray Tutor 4 (XRT4) training software to the Office for Transportation Security (OTS), the Australian Embassy in Manila said Tuesday. The computers were turned over to OTS officer-in-charge Assistant Secretary Jose Briones Jr. on Jan. 10. The embassy said this demonstrates mutual commitment to strengthen critical infrastructure security, including aviation security under the Philippine-Australia Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership. 'Recognizing the complexity of our world today, it is important to work with partners like the Philippines to promote aviation security,' Australian Ambassador to the Philippines HK Yu PSM said. 'Successfully detecting threats to civil aviation in a simulated environment enhances the ability to detect threats in the event of a real attack,' she added. The training software uses cutting-edge technology to enhance the ability of aviation screeners to recognize and identify prohibited items in passen ger baggage. The Australian Department of Home Affairs' Cyber and Infrastructure Security Centre in the past had also provided four XRT software and laptops for cargo screening in the Philippines. Source: Philippines News Agency