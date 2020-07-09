Aussie employers eye hiring of Pinoy welders, agri workers

The Philippine embassy in Canberra had been receiving job orders from Australian employers in hiring workers from the country, Ambassador Ma. Hellen dela Vega said Thursday.

“Notwithstanding this Covid (coronavirus disease) situation we are in, nakakatanggap na rin po ang ating Philippine Overseas Labor Office ng mga job orders (Notwithstanding this Covid situation we are in, our POLO has been receiving job orders),” she said in the televised Laging Handa briefing.

Dela Vega said employers are looking for Filipino welders and agricultural workers, particularly on the field of cattle and hog-raising.

“Ini-expect po namin na sooner or later, hopefully before the year is over, na mare-resume po ulit itong mga workers na magta-trabaho dito sa Australia (We are expecting that sooner or later, hopefully before the year is over, people could resume work here in Australia),” she said.

The envoy also reported that all Filipinos diagnosed with Covid-19 have recovered, leaving zero active cases among them in Australia.

Dela Vega noted that the embassy continues to monitor and help distressed Filipinos in the country.

She said over 700 displaced Filipino workers have so far received the USD200-cash assistance from the government.

A number of stranded seafarers were also repatriated to the Philippines through the facilitation of the embassy, she said.

The envoy said the embassy, as the country chair of the Asean-Canberra Committee, is also coordinating with local authorities to assist thousands of Southeast Asian international students affected by the pandemic, which includes around17,000 Filipinos.

“Marami na po tayong natanggap na (We have been receiving) assurances from institutions and state ministers about the relief packages and the support that they are giving to the students,” she said.

Source: Philippines News Agency