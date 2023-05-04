Aurora tourism workers train on Pinoy brand of excellence

The Department of Tourism in Central Luzon (DOT-3) is continuously empowering tourism frontliners in the region with knowledge and skills on rendering service excellence to tourists. DOT-3 Regional Director Richard G. Daenos visited Baler, Aurora on Thursday to conduct training on the Filipino Brand of Service Excellence (FBSE) and "Getting To Know Your Tourists" in a bid to enhance the quality of services in all tourism touchpoints. Daenos said the DOT has been partnering with the various sectors in the industry and 'this is part of the DOT-3's goals to advocate service excellence in Central Luzon.' He said that Aurora is blessed with natural beauty but the strength and dedication of its local tourism frontliners might just be another reason for tourists to explore the province. "As we promote the local tourism of Aurora, we must also equip its industry workers to become effective stewards of Philippine tourism," he said. The DOT official said the training will help promote good values and advocate service excellence among tourism front liners. He thanked the local government unit of Baler for taking part in the quest to champion efficiency in the tourism industry. Baler Mayor Rhett Angara, for his part, expressed deep appreciation to the DOT-3 for conducting training for the tourism workers in a bid to further boost the local tourism industry. 'Thank you for visiting Baler and equipping our people,' Angara said in a statement. Based on the record of the Aurora Tourism Office, the number of tourist arrivals in the province for same-day visitors and overnight guests from April 1-10 was 630,394. In Baler alone, the total number of tourist arrivals during the same period reached 164,918.

Source: Philippines News Agency