Aurora marks 41st foundation anniversary

Residents here celebrated on Wednesday the 41st Foundation Day of the province and the 132nd birth anniversary of the late former First Lady DoAa Aurora Aragon-Quezon in a simple yet meaningful way.

With the theme Kagalingang Hinubog ng Panahon, Katatagan Laban sa Anumang Hamon, the occasion kicked off with an ecumenical service at the provincial capitol compound here.

This was followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at the bronze statue of DoAa Aragon-Quezon led by acting Governor Christian Noveras, Aurora Rep. Rommel Rico Angara and Lt. Col. Reandrew P. Rubio, acting commanding officer of the Philippine Army's 91st Infantry Battalion.

Ricky AvanceAa, a descendant of Quezon, served as the guest of honor and speaker during the program. He thanked the Aurorans for remembering the good deeds of their great grandmother.

Likewise, he thanked Angara for filing a bill that would give due recognition to Do?a Aurora the measure proposing the declaration of April 28 of every year as special working holiday in the province to commemorate her death anniversary.

Shierwin Gomez Amatorio, chairperson of the Aurora Day Celebration 2020, thanked those who gathered for the simple celebration amid the threat posed by the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-2019) that resulted in the cancellation of some events.

Sana po ay unawain natin na mas mahalaga pa rin ang kaligtasan ng buhay ng ating mga kababayan higit sa ano pa mang mga events na gagawin sana natin ngayong Aurora Day celebration. Sana po mga kababayan sama-sama tayong magdasal na sana po itong sa kinakaharap natin na suliranin hinggil sa Covid-2019 ay agaran nating malutas (Let us understand that the health safety of our provincemates is more important than the various events that we are supposed to conduct now for the Aurora Day celebration. Let us all pray that the problem we are facing with regard Covid-2019 be addressed immediately), Amatorio said.

Angara likewise said that the people's health and safety are of prime importance, noting that the dreaded coronavirus disease poses a threat to the public.

I know it is very difficult but if I will be in the same situation of acting Gov. Christian, maybe that is the best thing that I can do specially for our children and the general public and once that there is no more danger to our people, we can do the festivities in the coming season, Angara said.

Noveras decided to cancel some activities for the Aurora Day Celebration 2020 except for the sports fest and anniversary program due to the coronavirus threat.

Also present during the program were officials and representatives from some government agencies, local chief executives, military and police personnel, non-government organization representatives and other stakeholders.

Source: Philippines News Agency