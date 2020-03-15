Aurora bans entry of tourists, non-residents over Covid-19 threat

The provincial government here has temporarily barred the entry of tourists and non-residents to the province to prevent the transmission of the 2019 coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Executive Order (EO) No. 2020-0010 which acting Governor Christian M. Noveras issued on Sunday, also imposes a temporary suspension of all tourism activities in the province.

Noveras said in his EO that “the alarming increase of confirmed cases of Covid-19 all over the country poses threat in any locality.”

Under the order, tourists, foreign or local, shall be prohibited from entering the province.

Likewise, non-residents who are planning to enter the province for purposes other than to visit tourist destinations shall be denied of entry.

Noveras, however, cited some exemptions from the travel ban.

He said those who deliver food and non-food supplies which one considers basic commodities shall be allowed provided that they observe strict preventive measures as advised by the DOH while delivering the supplies; provided further that the vehicles carrying the same shall be inspected at the entry points; non-residents who will provide basic services and public utilities; non-residents who are government employees or officials may also be allowed to enter if the purpose of their visit is purely for authorized government transactions; and those travelling for medical and humanitarian reasons.

Noveras said the travel ban will be reviewed on a daily basis and may allow other exceptions if the situation so warrants.

Meanwhile, tourist guides and hotel and resort owners and managers are directed not to receive or book guests, local or foreign, for any purpose following the suspension of all tourism activities here.

Tourists, travelers and visitors, on the other hand, who are now present in the province shall be advised by the hotel and resort owners and managers to leave the province. The Provincial Tourism Office, together with the municipal tourism offices, are tasked to implement the provision.

Local authorities and law enforcement agencies, on the other hand, are tasked with the implementation of the order.

Noveras said failure to abide by the measures will be meted with appropriate action in accordance with relevant laws and regulations.

Source: Philippines News Agency