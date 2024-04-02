AUKU WILL BE CONTINUOUSLY IMPROVED FOR THE BETTERMENT OF STUDENTS

MELAKA, The Higher Education Ministry has assured that it will continue to improve in terms of 'output' the management of student organisations under the University and University College Act (AUKU) 1971 in the future. Its minister, Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir said the commitment was to ensure university students can be more involved in activities at universities in the country. "More importantly the bill that passed today will form the student leadership at each university. "Shaping leadership is among our goals under the Prime Minister,' he told reporters after attending a buka puasa event with Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka (UTeM) staff and students at Sayyidina Abu Bakar Mosque, UTeM main campus, in Durian Tunggal here today, when commenting on the AUKU amendment passed at Dewan Negara today. The amendment included changes to Section 16B and 15A regarding disciplinary action in universities and collecting and receiving cash donations by the student representative council. Zambry also handed out zakat and raya aid to 12 Tahfiz Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) students and 88 students from the B40 group at the event. Source: BERNAMA News Agency