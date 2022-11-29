Attack on MagNor bridge rehab project leaves 4 militiamen dead

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao del Norte: The Army’s 6th Infantry Division (ID) condemned Tuesday the attack against an outpost of the Civilian Armed Forces Geographical Unit (CAFGU) in Buldon town that left four dead and one injured.

The attack perpetrated by a still unidentified armed group occurred around 1 a.m. Monday.

Maj. Gen. Roy Galido, the 6D commander, said the militiamen were part of the security of the bridge undergoing rehabilitation in the village of Edcor.

Heavy trucks and heavy equipment are prevented from passing through the bridge in Barangay Edcor, after Typhoon Paeng in October weakened its foundation.

“This inhumane act of the killing and wounding of our CAFGU personnel must be condemned to the full extent,” Galido, also the commander of Joint Task Force Central (JTFC), said.

“JTF Central calls on the populace to remain vigilant of the atrocities of these culprits behind the attack on our personnel hence, this shooting incident deliberately violates the right to life and cannot be justified under any ideology or circumstance,” he added.

Three militiamen died on the spot while the fourth expired while undergoing medication in a hospital.

They were identified as Christian Silvestre, Ignacio Lozad, Dondon Ahito, and Arnel Cayanan.

Four M14 rifles were taken by the attackers, the Army said.

“We will ensure that justice for the victims will be served,” Galido said.

Police and military authorities believed the outlawed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters were behind the attack.

Buldon Mayor Pahmia Manalao-Masurong also condemned the attack, even as she assured that financial aid has been provided to the families of slain militiamen.

Source: Philippines News Agency