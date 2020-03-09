AT&T to Deploy the Synchronoss Personal Cloud Solution

Comprehensive solution will give AT&T subscribers the ability to safely back up valuable personal content from any Android smartphone through a value-added cloud service

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR), a global leader and innovator of cloud, messaging, digital and IoT products, today announced that it is powering AT&T Personal Cloud, a new service for AT&T Mobility wireless customers. The Synchronoss solution will integrate into a suite of selected AT&T services, using the cloud to vastly improve the subscriber’s overall experience. It will also give AT&T the ability to provide a new value-added services to its wireless customers.

AT&T will offer its version of the Synchronoss Personal Cloud solution as a standalone value-added service that will integrate with the following AT&T cloud-based services:

AT&T Mobile Transfer – The Synchronoss integration will give users of the AT&T Mobile Transfer app, a free service that enables the easy transfer of content from one device to another, the option to enroll in the AT&T Personal Cloud service. This will extend AT&T’s ability to support and protect subscriber content by ensuring that it is safely transferred and backed up.

– The Synchronoss integration will give users of the AT&T Mobile Transfer app, a free service that enables the easy transfer of content from one device to another, the option to enroll in the AT&T Personal Cloud service. This will extend AT&T’s ability to support and protect subscriber content by ensuring that it is safely transferred and backed up. AT&T Setup & Transfer (Out Of Box Experience) – Functionality provided by Synchronoss, which was previously announced in mid-2019, gives subscribers using AT&T’s onboarding experience the ability to simply self-select value-added products and services during the device setup process.

Glenn Lurie, President and CEO at Synchronoss, said, “Operators today must provide their customers with enhanced products and services that will continually improve their overall experience. The Synchronoss Personal Cloud solution accomplishes this by automating device back up and simplifying how customers manage and interact with their content. This allows AT&T the ability to bring new services to customers.”

“The ability to offer a secure personal cloud capability has become increasingly critical to global operators,” said Lurie. “By deploying the Synchronoss Personal Cloud solution, AT&T is significantly improving the customer experience. Embedding cloud into its out- of-box device set-up experience, enhancing content transfer services, and providing easy access to much-needed cloud-based data back up puts AT&T in the driver’s seat when it comes to meeting customer needs, increasing customer engagement and driving new revenue.”

“AT&T Personal Cloud is important in providing our subscribers with the means to store, transfer and access their personal content via mobile devices,” said Kevin Petersen, SVP Wireless Product Marketing. “The Synchronoss solution gives us the ability to integrate these benefits into our own services – a tremendous benefit both for subscribers, who would prefer to manage their services digitally, and for AT&T given the benefits that come from increased customer satisfaction.”

To find out more about Synchronoss’ Personal Cloud solution, visit the Synchronoss website cloud solutions page at https://synchronoss. com/solutions/cloud/

About Synchronoss Technologies, Inc.

Synchronoss (NASDAQ: SNCR) transforms the way companies create new revenue, reduce costs and delight their subscribers with cloud, messaging, digital and IoT products and platforms supporting hundreds of millions of subscribers across the globe. Synchronoss’ secure, scalable and groundbreaking new technologies, trusted partnerships and talented people change the way TMT customers grow their businesses. For more information, visit us at www.synchronoss.com.

