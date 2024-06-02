‘ATIQ’ WAS NEARLY SOLD BEFORE EXCELLING IN HORSEBACK ARCHERY

TUMPAT, Horseback archer Muhamad Adam Azim Romzi almost sold his beloved horse when he found the animal had no potential in horse racing. "'Atiq', a local crossbreed, was initially involved in horse racing, but after several attempts she kept losing in competitions," he told Bernama when met at the International Sunnah Sports Festival (Semutar) at Pantai Sri Tujoh, here. After much thought, the 19-year-old from Kampung Kok Pasir here said he wanted to sell the 10-year-old mare for over RM9,000. However, his friend suggested involving Atiq in horseback archery instead. "I tried my luck by participating in a horseback archery competition with Atiq last year in Perak. 'Alhamdulillah, although I didn't win, Atiq was listed among the top 10 horses out of dozens of horses in the competition," said Muhamad Adam, who has been involved in horseback archery for the past four years. Besides him, his younger brother Muhammad Adam Aqueem, 15, is also involved in the sport. The two brothers were among the young par ticipants in horseback archery at the festival, which started last Thursday and ends today. Participants from eight countries, namely Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, Thailand, Taiwan, Mongolia, South Korea, and Turkiye are joining the championship. Source: BERNAMA News Agency