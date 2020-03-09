Ateneo stifles San Beda to win PCCL title

Ateneo Blue Eagles continued to reign supreme in the Philippine Collegiate Champions League (PCCL) as the team remained the national champion with a 57-46 win against old rival San Beda Red Lions in the national final on Sunday at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

The Blue Eagles stifled the Red Lions in the final frame, holding them to just five points to walk away with the win.

Ange Kouame led Ateneo, which won back-to-back titles and fifth overall, with 17 points, 17 rebounds, one assist, one block, and one steal.

Troy Mallillin added 11 points and five rebounds.

Calvin Oftana paced San Beda, which settled for runner-up honors for the second straight season, with 14 markers, six boards, one dime, and two steals.

Source: Philippines News Agency