At least 90 dead as suspension bridge collapses in western India

At least 90 people were killed as hundreds fell in the river after a suspension bridge in the western Indian state of Gujarat collapsed on Sunday, an official said.

“The death toll has risen to 90,” Devendrasinh Jadeja, a senior fire official, told Anadolu Agency.

Jadeja said that the rescue operation is still going on.

Officials said the incident happened in the Morbi district when a British-era bridge collapsed just a week after renovation.

NDTV, a local broadcaster, said: “There were about 500 people on the bridge when it collapsed.”

Local administration in a statement said that “relief operations have been accelerated by the state government” and that the Indian military is also taking part in the rescue operation.

Mohanbhai Kalyanji Kundariya, a local parliamentarian, told Anadolu Agency that the rescue operation is in full swing. “At this moment, it is difficult to say about the number of missing people … the rescue operation is on,” he said.

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah said he was “deeply saddened by the accident in Morbi.”

“Local administration is engaged in relief work with full readiness, and NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) is also reaching the spot soon. The administration has been directed to provide immediate treatment to the injured,” he said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also spoken to the chief minister of Gujarat about the incident.

“He has sought urgent mobilization of teams for rescue ops. He has asked that the situation be closely and continuously monitored, and extend all possible help to those affected,” Modi’s office said on Twitter.

