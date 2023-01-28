At least 7 killed, 10 hurt in Jerusalem shooting

TEL AVIV: At least seven people were killed while 10 others were injured in a shooting near a synagogue in Jerusalem Friday evening, the Jerusalem Post reported.

The suspect was later killed by authorities, who described the shooting as the “worst terror attacks in past few years.”

Earlier, the Magen David Adom – the Israeli emergency service – reported five people were killed in the attack.

The Jerusalem Post, however, said at least seven people were killed and 10 were injured in the attack that occurred near a synagogue on Neve Yaakov Street at about 8:15 p.m. local time.

The report said medics were providing the injured with medical aid

Source: Philippines News Agency