KIGALI: At least 58 people were killed after a boat capsized in the Central African Republic, an official said Saturday. The accident took place on Friday afternoon on Mpoko River on the outskirts of the capital Bangui, according to Thomas Djimasse, the civil protection chief. 'The victims were heading to the town of Mokola for a funeral. We have so far retrieved the bodies of 58 people,' Djimasse told reporters. Saying that the boat was overloaded, he added that the death toll could rise. Local media said there were more than 300 people on board and dozens of volunteers were on site for rescue efforts. Source: Philippines News Agency