At least 49 ‘doctors to the barrios’ serve E. Visayas rural areas

TACLOBAN: At least 49 medical doctors are serving Eastern Visayas under the Doctors to the Barrios (DTTB) program of the Department of Health (DOH) to strengthen health services in rural communities. On Tuesday, Jelyn Lopez-Malibago, DOH regional information officer, said most of them are government medical scholars who signed a contract to serve poor communities for three years. 'The DOH deploys these doctors as requested by the local government units. Their request is forwarded to the central office. The area for deployment is prioritized based on the following criteria: doctorless municipality, income class, and population,' Malibago told the Philippine News Agency. The latest deployment on Jan. 18, 2024 consisted of 15 medical doctors to the towns of Guiuan and Dolores in Eastern Samar; Tolosa, Merida, Tunga, and Abuyog in Leyte; San Roque and Laoang in Northern Samar; Matuguinao, Villareal, and Sto. Niño, Calbiga, and Pagsanghan in Samar; and Hinunangan and Hinundayan in Southern Leyte. Between 2021 and 2023, DOH sent at least 34 doctors to the towns of Hinundayan, Pintuyan Bontoc, Malitbog, Liloan, and Limasawa in Southern Leyte; Maripipi in Biliran; and San Roque, Mapanas, Palapag, and Lavezares in Northern Samar. Also in Dulag, Leyte, Barugo, Calubian, San Miguel, Albuera, Palo, Alangalang, Mayorga, and Tanauan in Leyte province; Guiuan and Oras in Eastern Samar; and San Jorge, Gandara, San Sebastian, Tagapul-an, Jiabong, Basey, Daram, Hinabangan, and Talalora in Samar. Malibago said medical doctors carry out the national and local health programs in rural areas. They also conduct regular medical consultations and refer patients with serious health problems to health facilities. Aside from providing medical services, the DTTBs also develop and implement advocacy projects and strategies and monitor and evaluate health programs. The health department has already supplied doctors to communities in 41 batches since DTTB started in 1993, aimed to address the lack of doctors serving rural areas. Sourc e: Philippines News Agency