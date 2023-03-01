At least 32 dead as trains collided in northern Greece

WASHINGTON: At least 32 died while several others were injured when a passenger train collided with a cargo train in Elassona municipality in northern Greece Tuesday evening, reports said Wednesday.

Eighty-five people were also injured, said Vassilis Vathrakogiannis, representative of the Fire Service during the briefing as reported by Greece's public broadcaster ERT.

Of the injured, 25 are in critical condition, said Vathrakogiannis.

The passenger train was reportedly carrying 250 people and was on its way from Athens to Thessaloniki.

According to reports, several carriages came off the rails and at least three of them caught fire.

At least 30 ambulances were dispatched to the scene.

Search and rescue efforts remain underway at the crash site.

Source: Philippines News Agency