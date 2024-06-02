ASSAULT INCIDENT: TEO FULLY SUPPORTS JOHOR REGENT’S CALL

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching expressed her support for the Regent of Johor Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sultan Ibrahim's call for the authorities to thoroughly investigate the allegations that a disabled e-hailing driver was assaulted by an escort from a prominent individual's entourage in Kuala Lumpur, recently. Teo said it was in line with constitutional principles and laws practised in this country and hoped that appropriate legal action would be taken as soon as possible if the incident involved criminal elements. She said the Regent of Johor's wisdom is evident in the statement and she believed that the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) would conduct a transparent investigation. 'Most importantly, I hope the PDRM can complete the investigation as soon as possible and if there are elements of crime, please bring the culprit to court as soon as possible,' she told reporters when met at the 2024 VegRun Community Charity Run here today. Teo, who is also the Kulai Member of Parliament , said a transparent investigation is important so that all parties understand that the constitution and laws of the country must be respected and practised. She also urged the public to stop speculating about the incident. On Friday, Tunku Mahkota Ismail was reported to have urged the authorities to carry out a thorough investigation into the May 28 incident, to ensure justice for the victim. Meanwhile, on the charity run, Teo said more than 3,400 participated in the programme which aims to foster a healthy lifestyle and diet. She also participated in the 11-kilometre category run after flagging off the runners. Source: BERNAMA News Agency