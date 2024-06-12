ASM CALLS ON STAKEHOLDERS TO PROVIDE INPUT, SOLUTIONS TO ADDRESS DIGITAL SECURITY THREATS

JOHOR BAHRU, The Academy of Sciences Malaysia (ASM) is calling on stakeholders, including policymakers, industry leaders, researchers, innovators, and entrepreneurs, to provide insights and devise solutions to address digital security threats in the country. ASM secretary-general Prof Dr Norsaadah Abd Rahman said this was because, according to CyberSecurity Malaysia (CSM), cyber threats and data breaches surged to 646 cases last year, a 1,992 per cent increase compared to 50 cases in 2022. "According to CSM, the public sector experienced the highest data breaches, increasing by 22 per cent, followed by the telecommunications sector at nine per cent in the first half of 2023. "For the first three months of this year, there were 142 cases of data breaches out of 1,555 recorded cyber security incidents," she said in her speech at the ASM Southern Region Roadshow 2024 programme at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) here today. Also present were UTM vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Ahmad Fauzi Ismail, who is al so ASM Southern Region Chapter chairman; ASM chief executive officer Hazami Habib, and eWorldwide Group chief executive officer Prof Dr Salma Abbasi. Norsaadah said various initiatives had been implemented to address cyber security issues in Malaysia, and the government was doubling efforts to enhance the nation's capacity and competitiveness in digital technology. She said that this included the Cyber Security Bill 2024, which was recently passed by the Dewan Negara and a significant step towards enhancing the nation's cyber security. "The specific measures, standards, and processes in this Bill aim to manage cyber security threats. "It is expected to have a positive impact and effectiveness on the Critical National Information Infrastructure (CNII) in handling cyber security incidents, especially in the government, banking and finance sectors, as well as in science, technology, and innovation," she said. Meanwhile, Ahmad Fauzi said UTM constantly emphasised reskilling and talent development in new tech nologies by offering various comprehensive programmes such as a Master's in Cyber Security under the Faculty of Computing and various professional programmes under the Faculty of Artificial Intelligence. 'UTM is not only involved in market and industry-driven research but also focuses on reskilling and talent development. UTM consistently ranks first among public institutions of higher learning (IPTA) in Malaysia, with 85.4 per cent of its graduates possessing a high level of skills,' he said. The one-day ASM Southern Region Roadshow 2024, held in collaboration with UTM, attracted online and physical participants, including representatives from industry, government agencies, multinational companies, and startups. The 10-10 MySTIE Technology Series, Innovation Kopitiam, and the 40th ideaXchange were the highlights of the roadshow. The 10-10 MySTIE Technology Series focused on enhancing national digital security through cyber security functions and blockchain technology, while Innovation Kopitiam was an ope n discussion session for sharing ideas and networking among participants. The ideaXchange forum was held to address the challenges and obstacles in developing the desired ecosystem and to explore the existing infrastructure needs in positioning Malaysia as a robust business and service hub. The roadshow also showcased various ASM initiatives and programmes, including the Malaysia Open Science Platform (MOSP), the 10-10 MySTIE Framework, Planetary Health, Tropical Science Foundation, e-estidotmy, ASM Membership, Science Communication, and career opportunities. Source: BERNAMA News Agency