ASICLine Miners an Investment Opportunity

ST. PAUL, Minn., Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ASICLine has quickly grabbed the attention of crypto investors around the world since the recent launch of its miners. The two 5nm ASIC miners https://asicline.com from the company website, FirstLine and PowerBox have been designed with the sole objective to create a surefire investment opportunity for all crypto mining enthusiasts regardless of their knowledge and expertise. In order to ensure fastest return on investment, these products offer lightning fast hash rate as well as maximum energy efficiency.

To make things even better, FirstLine offers hash rates of 410 TH/s, 60 GH/s, 15 GH/s, and 3 MH/s for Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Monero respectively. These figures are even more impressive for PowerBox; 1250 TH/s, 180 GH/s, 45 GH/s, and 9 MH/s, in the same order. The power consumptions for these two units are 650 W and 1800 W respectively.

“ASICLine was created with the goal of making crypto mining a profitable investment option for common people. Both our miners are not only superior in terms of their hash rate and mining efficiency, but also super easy to use, even for people without any prior mining knowledge and experience. We are delighted to be able to deliver this viable investment opportunity in these troubled times,” said ASICLine CEO Martin Muller.

To find out more, visit: https://asicline.com/

About ASICLine: ASICLine Inc. was founded by a team comprising of multiple investors dedicated to bringing the latest ASIC technology miners to the market before the so-called technology giants use them for a long time for their own profit and dump them on the market when they are no longer profitable. Whenever a new generation of ASIC is available, ASICLine is committed to bringing it to the public for a price they can afford. The company is now offering an advanced range of ASIC miners with guaranteed profitability.