ASG member wanted for arms, explosives raps falls in Basilan

MANILA: Members of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) arrested an Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) member who is wanted for illegal possession of firearms in Basilan province. In a statement on Wednesday, CIDG chief Maj. Gen. Romeo Caramat said the suspect, 31-year-old Gerry Mapula Abing alias "Pegging/Abing", 31, was arrested by joint operatives of the CIDG Basilan and other police units in a search warrant operation in Barangay Malo-ong San Jose, Lamitan City on Tuesday. The suspect has a standing arrest warrant for violation of Republic Act (RA) 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Law) and RA 9516 (Illegal Possession of Explosives) issued by the Isabela City, Basilan Regional Trial Court. Caramat said the suspect is a member of the terrorist group's wing under slain leader Furuji Indama and allegedly took part in the kidnapping of an American woman Gerfa Yeatts Lunsmann and her son Kevin in Zamboanga City on July 12, 2011. Seized from the suspect during the police operation were a cal. 45 pistol Colt 1911, magazine for cal. 45 pistol, six live ammunition for cal. 45 pistol, a hand grenade and a black sling bag. Caramat said the ASG member was brought to the CIDG Basilan Provincial Field Unit for appropriate documentation and proper disposition. Source: Philippines News Agency