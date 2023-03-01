ASG ‘courier’ nabbed in Basilan

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Police forces have arrested an alleged courier of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) in Basilan province in a counter-terrorism operation, a top police official said Wednesday.

Col. Richard Verceles, operations chief of the Area Police Command-Western Mindanao, said Insani Joy Samla was arrested around 5:50 p.m. Tuesday in Barangay Lantawan Proper, Lantawan, Basilan.

Samla served as the courier of food, medical supply and ammunition for the ASG bandits based in Basilan province, Verceles said.

He has a standing arrest warrant for frustrated murder with multiple attempted murder issued by a court in Isabela City, Basilan, on May 8, 2017.

According to Verceles, Samla is the uncle of late ASG leader Isnilon Hapilon, who was appointed as the “emir” of Islamic State forces in the country.

Isnilon was killed on Oct. 16, 2017 during the Marawi City siege, along with Omar Maute, one of the leaders of the Maute local terror group.

Samla was taken to the Lantawan municipal police station for documentation and later placed under the custody of the Isabela City police in the province.

Source: Philippines News Agency