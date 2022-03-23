﻿ASG bandit surrenders in Zambo City

A member of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) involved in a spate of bombings and kidnappings here and in Basilan province surrendered to government authorities following an intelligence-driven operation, a top police official said Wednesday.

Col. Alexander Lorenzo, Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) director, identified the ASG surrenderer as Mursidin Husin, 39, a follower of Zamboanga-based ASG sub-leader Jamiul Nasalun.

Lorenzo said Husin surrendered and turned over a caliber .38 revolver with seven bullets around 11 a.m. at Camp General Eduardo Batalla.

Husin was involved in the bombing of a cafeteria in Barangay Sangali that killed one person and injured four others in October 2011, Lorenzo said.

He was also implicated in two other bombings—Isabela City, Basilan, and the 2013 bus bombing in this city, the police official added.

Husin is a suspect in two kidnapping incidents—Jan. 23, 2009 kidnapping of three public school teachers in Sacol Island and Dec. 14, 2010 kidnapping of then nursing student in Barangay Manicahan.

A resident of Sitio Buahayan, Barangay Dita, Husin was placed under custodial debriefing following his surrender.

Lorenzo called on other members of the ASG to surrender, assuring them of government support to start a new life.

Source: Philippines News Agency