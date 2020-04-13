ASG bandit nabbed in Zambo; another surrenders in Basilan

A member of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) was arrested while another one surrendered to authorities here in the region, officials said Monday.

Brig. Gen. Froilan Quidilla, Police Regional Office-9 director, said Barri Happil, 40, was arrested by joint police and military operatives in an operation at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Sitio Palo-Palo, Barangay Muti here.

Happil has a standing warrant of arrest for illegal possession of explosives, issued on May 7, 2016 by a local court, Quidilla said.

He added that Happil is a follower of Abu Sayyaf sub-leader Marzan Ajijul, whose group operates on the east coast.

Happil was placed under the custody of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Regional Field Unit-9 for documentation and proper disposition.

Lt. Col. Alex Ampati, Army’s 4th Special Forces Battalion commander, said Muhammad Basi of Basilan province surrendered on Sunday at the command’s headquarters in Barangay Cabunbata, Isabela City.

Ampati said Basih has turned over an improvised rocket-propelled grenade launcher and rifle grenade ammunition.

More than 200 ASG members have surrendered to the different military units in Basilan as the security situation in the province improves, Ampati said.

Source: Philippines News Agency