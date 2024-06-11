ASFAT AND AIROD SEAL AGREEMENT TO STRENGTHEN AEROSPACE DEFENCE CAPABILITIES

ANKARA, Airod (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd and Turkiye's Military Factory and Shipyard Management (Asfat) Incorporated on Tuesday signed a Collaboration Framework Agreement (CFA) for technical and logistic services of various aircraft platforms, including the A400M, S-70A, CN-235, and C-130. The CFA, inked in the presence of Malaysian Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin and his Turkish counterpart Yasar Guler, underscores a strong commitment to advancing aerospace defence capabilities. This partnership marks a significant milestone, building on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed at the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA 2023) last year. Asfat vice president Betulhan Kahraman and Airod Group president Datuk Edron Hayata Ahmad highlighted the strategic opportunity to combine Turkish and Malaysian military engineering capabilities in maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO-U) activities. Edron Hayata said the agreement aimed to drive growth in the aviation defence sec tor and meet industry demands and international standards. 'The partnership between Airod and Asfat represents another significant milestone in our ongoing pursuit of engineering expertise and the enhancement of our nation's defence capabilities in the aerospace sector. 'This collaboration will facilitate the exchange of valuable experiences and capabilities, leading to mutual benefits for both organisations and end users in both nations,' he told reporters. Meanwhile, Mohamed Khaled emphasised that this collaboration would strengthen the Malaysia-Turkiye diplomatic relationship and elevate the Malaysian aviation defence industry to new heights. The partnership between Asfat and Airod is poised to bring significant advancements to the aerospace industry and foster mutual growth and success for both countries. Source: BERNAMA News Agency