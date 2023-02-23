ASF recovery aid given to 4th batch of Ilocos Norte hog raisers

LAOAG CITY: At least 230 hog raisers from Ilocos Norte province who were previously hit by the African swine fever (ASF) have received recovery aid courtesy of the provincial government.

Provincial veterinarian Loida Valenzuela confirmed this on Thursday, saying that the beneficiaries included those not covered by insurance packages from the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation.

“The latest beneficiaries were from Laoag City, Batac City, Banna, Solsona, San Nicolas, Paoay, Marcos and Vintar,” said Valenzuela, adding that this is now the fourth batch of distribution of recovery aid to hog raisers.

The hog raisers received cash ranging from PHP5,000 to PHP100,000 depending on the number of hogs affected with others also getting food packs and vegetable seeds.

Apart from the hog repopulation program of the Department of Agriculture, the Ilocos Norte government has also allotted PHP5.3 million for recovery assistance.

Previously, an estimated PHP2.5 million has been used for the construction of permanent and temporary shelters for animal evacuation, PHP2.5 million for livelihood assistance through the provision of resilient animals and feeds, and for the assistance of animal shelters through the provision of feeds, and medicines, among others.

Valenzuela said the province is currently under the “yellow zone,” pending an official declaration from the DA that the province is ASF-free.

Meantime, the provincial government reinforced its ASF safeguards by prohibiting the transport of live hogs, pork meat and other pork-based processed products without proper documents.

Source: Philippines News Agency