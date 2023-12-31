ASEAN tells parties to restore mutual trust amid tensions in SCS

MANILA: The foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) raised concern over the growing tensions surrounding the South China Sea. In a statement issued Saturday night, the diplomats said the recent developments in the area threaten regional peace and stability. 'We closely follow with concern the recent developments in the South China Sea that may undermine peace, security, and stability in the region,' the statement read. 'We reaffirm the importance of maintaining and promoting peace, safety, security, stability, and freedom of navigation in and overflight above the maritime sphere of Southeast Asia, particularly the South China Sea,' it added. The foreign ministers called on all parties involved to exercise self-restraint and restore mutual trust in the region. They urged parties to avoid actions that complicate the situation and pursue peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with the international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea . The diplomats then reiterated the need to implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea in its entirety and committed to work towards the early conclusion of an effective and substantive Code of Conduct in the South China Sea. Meanwhile, it welcomed the recent maritime dialogue between China and the United States and hoped it would support ASEAN's efforts to strengthen stability and cooperation in the region's maritime sphere. 'We reaffirm our unity and solidarity and our shared commitment to maintaining and further strengthening stability in our maritime sphere to bring about overall peace, security, stability, and prosperity in our region,' the statement read. Source: Philippines News Agency