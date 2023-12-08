ASEAN Pledges to Enhance Anti-Terrorism Efforts After MSU Blast

Marawi City: Following the devastating explosion at Mindanao State University in Marawi City, which claimed four lives and injured many last Sunday, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has committed to bolstering regional anti-terrorism initiatives. The foreign ministers of the 10 ASEAN member states, in a statement issued on Friday, condemned the attack on December 3, labeling it a 'heinous terrorist act.' "We stand in solidarity and are ready to assist the Government and people of the Philippines during this challenging time," the statement emphasized. The ministers reiterated their dedication to strengthening and enhancing regional cooperation in counterterrorism to prevent similar incidents in the future. They also expressed deep condolences to the families of the victims and pledged support for the Philippines in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

According to Philippines News Agency, Jafar Gamo Sultan, known as "Jaf" and "Kurot," was apprehended during a raid in Barangay Dulay Proper in Marawi on Wednesday. He is believed to be an associate of Omar, identified by witnesses as the individual who placed the improvised explosive device at the MSU gymnasium. The Armed Forces of the Philippines are investigating Sultan's potential ties to the local terrorist group Daulah Islamiyah - Maute. Meanwhile, the Department of Justice (DOJ) expressed eagerness to collaborate with ASEAN neighbors for sharing actionable intelligence to thwart future terrorist attacks. DOJ spokesperson Mico Clavano conveyed gratitude for ASEAN's solidarity and assured of ongoing efforts to establish peace and order in the Philippines.