Asean Para Games postponed anew due to Covid-19 scare

The Asean Para Games, which the Philippines will host as part of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, has been postponed anew as the world battles the deadly coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

On Monday night, the Asean Para Sports Federation rescheduled the meet, which was supposed to start next week, to October 3-9 as a result of the video conference made among the federation's board of governors.

"The dates serve as the new target dates for the 10th edition of the Games to help the Philippines ASEAN Para Games Organising Committee (Philapgoc) with the necessary arrangement and preparation," said Osoth Bhavilai, the secretary of the APSF board, in a statement.

However, he said the new schedule is not yet final, as the period was proposed "with conditions that the Covid-19 pandemic is put under control and no longer a threat to human".

"The Board has agreed to convene another meeting at the end of July 2020 to assess the Covid-19 situation before confirming and proceeding with the proposed new dates for the Games. This is to adhere to the regulation that the host notifies APSF at least 60 days before the commencement of the Games to allow time for the APSF Coordination Committee to inspect Games facilities and the host’s readiness," Bhavilai said.

Initially scheduled for January, the Asean Para Games was moved to March due to Covid-19.

But with local and international sports leagues and tournaments postponed or even canceled due to Covid-19, the APSF followed suit.

Source: Philippines News Agency