ASEAN asks Myanmar to comply; to tap UN support for peace plan

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) wants the Myanmar military junta to comply with a peace plan based on a specific timeline and “measurable indicators” amid escalating violence in the state.

The Southeast Asian leaders during the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summit tasked the bloc to develop an implementation plan that would speed up the implementation of the so-called Five-Point Consensus, saying the plan remains a “valid reference” that should be “implemented in its entirety”.

The leaders said ASEAN would also call on the United Nations and its external partners to support efforts to implement the consensus.

In a review, the ASEAN leaders reaffirmed that Naypyidaw remains an integral part of the bloc and that it would assist the country find a “peaceful solution”.

Myanmar was plunged into turmoil when the military staged a coup and ousted the democratic government in February 2021.

The United Nations (UN) during the 12th ASEAN-UN Summit said the situation in Myanmar is “sliding even deeper into catastrophe” and repeated calls on Myanmar authorities to immediately return to the democratic transition.

The Five-Point Consensus calls for an immediate end to violence, dialogue among all parties, and humanitarian assistance by ASEAN, among others.

Source: Philippines News Agency