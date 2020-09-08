Article citing PH as among nations with low Covid-19 cases hailed

Malacañang on Tuesday said it was “pleased” with a report which included the Philippines as among countries where new cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) are “lower and staying low.”

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque was referring to the New York Times report titled “Coronavirus Map: Tracking the Global Outbreak”.

Aside from the Philippines, Southeast Asian countries that were also on the list are Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Cambodia.

Other categories in the article were countries “where new cases are higher and staying high”, “where new cases are higher but going down”, “where new cases are lower but going up”, “where deaths are increasing”

Roque pointed out the need for accredited testing laboratories to submit their results on time.

“While the recent trend of Covid-19 figures is positive, we must continuously correlate it with the submissions being made by laboratories daily,” he said.

Roque said the slowdown in new infections showed that the “decisions and actions made by the administration are working” but also acknowledged the sacrifices made by the front-liners as well as the public.

“We are thus grateful for the dedication and sacrifices of our front-liners in the medical community, the support of the private sector, and the cooperation of the general public in following the minimum public health standards,” he said.

He also reminded them not to be “lulled into complacency.”

“The enemy that is Covid-19 is still in our midst, and unless a cure or vaccine has been made available, we must continue to remain vigilant and observe health protocols, such as wearing of masks/face shields, washing of hands and maintaining a physical distance,” he said.

The University of the Philippines (UP) OCTA Research Team earlier said the country is starting to flatten the Covid-19 curve, with the continuous downward trend in the number of reported cases.

However, health authorities said some 27 accredited testing laboratories failed to submit their results on time.

As of Monday, there are a total of 238,727 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the Philippines as 1,383 additional infections were recorded.

The total number of recoveries is 184,906, while the total number of deaths is 3,890.

Globally, there are a total of 27.3 million confirmed Covid-19 cases including 891,900 deaths.

Covid-19, which originated in China’s Wuhan last year, is an infectious disease caused by a newly discovered coronavirus. Most common symptoms of Covid-19 are fever, dry cough, and tiredness.

Source: Philippines News Agency