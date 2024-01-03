ARTA to roll out nationwide aid for eBoss scheme

MANILA: Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) Director General Ernesto Perez said his office will roll out nationwide assistance in local government units (LGUs) to help them get on board the electronic Business One-Stop Shop (eBOSS) system. Perez said the ARTA is eyeing to roll out the caravan during the last week of January. 'Everything we can [do to] help-including the donation of hardware, technical assistance-so they (LGUs) won't have any reasons why they cannot comply with the requirement (of eBOSS),' he said during the Bagong Pilipinas briefing Wednesday. As of December, 630 LGUs out of 1,637 LGUs are on board of the eBOSS system. However, Perez noted that only 19 LGUs are fully compliant with the eBOSS. These are Malabon, Manila, Marikina, Muntinlupa, Navotas, Parañaque, Pasay, Quezon City and Valenzuela in Metro Manila as well as Balanga City, Batangas City, Cagayan de Oro, Davao City, Ilagan City, Lapu-Lapu City, Legazpi City, San Fernando City, San Roque in Northern Samar, and Ubay in Bohol. LGUs tha t are fully compliant with the eBOSS are those that have an online system to receive electronic business applications through a Unified Application Form; are capable of issuing electronic tax bill as well as Fire Safety Inspection Certificate Fee, and Barangay Clearance Fee; are capable of issuing an electronic version of permits; and accepts online and other modes of payment aside from cash. Perez said LGUs that have fully implemented the eBOSS have recorded higher business registration and tax collections. The ARTA chief added that aside from the 19 fully compliant LGUs, 611 LGUs are partially implementing the eBOSS. Perez said the ARTA's Compliance Monitoring and Evaluation Office will continue to evaluate the eBOSS' rollout in LGUs this year to see if there is an increase in full compliance with the online system. 'Through streamlining and digitalization of process, securing a business permit to start a business will only require 20 minutes, 30 minutes, or even one hour,' he said. Perez emphasized th e need to accelerate government programs that will improve the ease of doing business in the country from national government agencies to the LGUs. Source: Philippines News Agency