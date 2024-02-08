ARTA targets 120 LGUs for eBOSS full compliance in 2024

MANILA: The Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) is targeting an additional 120 local government units (LGUs) across the country to be fully compliant with the electronic Business One-Stop Shop (eBOSS) system this year. ARTA Director General Ernesto Perez said in a press conference in Quezon City Thursday that this would be possible with the ongoing roll-out of nationwide assistance to LGUs to be onboard the eBOSS scheme. 'Based on our coordination meeting with the PMS (Presidential Management Staff), DILG (Department of the Interior and Local Government), and DICT (Department of Information and Communications Technology), we will target 120 LGUs on top of the certified 26 from ARTA that are fully certified eBOSS,' Perez said. The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is also part of the nationwide caravan to help LGUs implement the eBOSS system. ARTA data showed that as of Feb.7, 633 out of 1,637 LGUs were onboard the eBOSS scheme. Under Republic Act 11032, or the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Governm ent Service Delivery Act of 2018, all LGUs are mandated to establish eBOSS by June 17, 2021. However, Perez said LGUs are challenged to implement the eBOSS system as they need technical assistance as well as resources to go digital. For this, the ARTA chief said his office has partnered with conglomerates such as the Aboitiz Group and the Manila Electric Company to provide LGUs with hardware to roll out the system. The eBOSS aims to streamline and automate processes in LGUs. An LGU is tagged fully compliant with eBOSS if it has an online system to receive electronic business applications through a Unified Application Form; can issue electronic tax bill, Fire Safety Inspection Certificate Fee, and Barangay Clearance Fee; is capable of issuing electronic versions of permits; and can accept other modes of payment aside from cash. Perez noted that joining the eBOSS system was crucial to achieving the 10-minute business processing target of the government. He stressed that with the faster processes when tran sacting with public office, many enterprises would be encouraged to formalize these businesses and pay taxes to the government. He added that this ease of doing business would also attract foreign investors to operate and expand in the country. The ARTA chief also emphasized that the ease of doing business has a vital role in achieving the Marcos administration's goal to be the second-highest foreign direct investment (FDI) hub in southeast Asia by 2028. 'So what better way to convince them that the Philippines is ready for them? So instead of making it difficult for them to engage (in) business with the Philippines, we will give them the red carpet. And all the programs and initiatives are already in place,' Perez said. President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has earlier directed all public offices to remove red tape and give stakeholders a "red carpet treatment." Source: Philippines News Agency