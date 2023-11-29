ARTA Set for 2024 Launch of Online Philippine Laws and Regulations Library

Manila: The Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) in the Philippines is planning to make its online library of business-related laws and regulations publicly accessible in early 2024. This initiative is part of ARTA's efforts to streamline regulatory processes and enhance accessibility for stakeholders.

According to Philippines News Agency, speaking in Pasay on Wednesday, the launch of the Philippine Business Regulations Information System (PBRIS) Phase 2 is imminent, following the successful implementation of its first phase in 2021. PBRIS aims to be a comprehensive source of information on the Philippine regulatory management systems and updates in laws and regulations affecting various stakeholders.

Perez explained that the public launch of the online library hinges on the completion of training for agencies and their subsequent uploading of regulations. The training is expected to begin shortly, paving the way for the early 2024 rollout with priority agencies.

Phase 2 of PBRIS will enable regulators and regulated entities to upload current and proposed regulations, subscribe to specific regulation sets, submit regulatory impact statements, engage in public consultations, notify about regulations, and generate reports. This phase is designed to ensure regulations included in PBRIS have undergone proper consultations and regulatory impact assessments.

Perez emphasized the role of PBRIS in achieving regulatory harmonization and eliminating overlapping or burdensome regulations. In addition to PBRIS, ARTA is also launching improvements to its Anti-Red Tape Electronic Management Information System (ARTEMIS), a web-based platform providing real-time data on government services as outlined in the Citizen's Charter.

Alongside these systems, ARTA is focusing on expanding its presence nationwide. The organization anticipates that its proposed PHP490 million budget for 2024, which is currently under bicameral deliberation following the approval of the PHP5.768 trillion 2024 General Appropriations Act, will facilitate this expansion. The additional PHP200 million in the budget is earmarked for establishing more ARTA regional offices, complementing the eight existing field offices across the country.