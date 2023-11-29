ARTA Partners with German and Nordic Business Groups in the Philippines

Pasay City, Philippines - The Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) has established partnerships with the German and Nordic business communities in the Philippines to enhance the ease of doing business in the country. On Wednesday, ARTA Director General Ernesto Perez signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with representatives from the German-Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GPCCI) and the Nordic Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (NordCham) in Pasay City.

According to Philippines News Agency, both GPCCI and NordCham are designated as ARTA champions. The MOU aims to share best practices and bolster efforts to simplify processes and reduce bureaucratic red tape. GPCCI President Stefan Schmitz stated that their organization would organize events for information sharing and engage in policy discussions to ensure the business sector's voices are heard. He expressed optimism for a future marked by increased efficiency, transparency, and growth in the business sector, highlighting the collaboration as a proactive step towards a more dynamic and competitive business environment in the Philippines.

German Ambassador Andreas Michael Pfaffernoschke also shared his positive outlook on the MOU, envisioning it as a contributor to stronger economic relations between Germany and the Philippines. He affirmed Germany's commitment as a reliable partner for the Philippines.

NordCham President Bo Lundqvist emphasized his group's dedication to working with ARTA to improve the investment climate in the Philippines. He drew parallels with the Nordic countries, where efficient government services are a cornerstone of economic growth and public-private partnerships, contributing to the high levels of happiness in those nations.

ARTA had previously signed similar MOUs with the Korean Chamber of Commerce Philippines and the Malaysian Chamber of Commerce and Industries Philippines. Under these agreements, ARTA "champions" are authorized to receive complaints related to the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act of 2018 and forward them to ARTA for action.

ARTA Signs MOU with Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry

In addition to the international partnerships, ARTA also signed an MOU with the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) to promote transparency between government agencies and Filipino businesses. PCCI President George Barcelon expressed his expectation for increased engagements between ARTA and PCCI's network of local chambers across the country. He hoped for more regular meetings with ARTA at both regional and national levels.

PCCI, with its extensive network comprising at least 123 local chambers nationwide led by area vice presidents and 19 regional governors, aims to strengthen its collaboration with ARTA and facilitate smoother interactions between businesses and government agencies.