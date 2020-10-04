ARTA inks MOU with PCCI to boost ease of doing business in PH

The Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) signed a partnership with the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) that is expected to boost the ease of doing business and eliminate red tape in the government.

ARTA Director General Jeremiah Belgica and PCCI President Benedicto Yujuico digitally signed the memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Aug. 27. It was ratified in a monthly meeting of the Ease of Doing Business (EODB) and Anti-Red Tape Advisory Council on Sept. 30.

The MOU details the responsibilities of ARTA and PCCI in strengthening their partnership through the establishment of communication channels to better handle private sector complaints, improve information dissemination, and encourage feedback for ARTA to develop its programs according to the needs of the stakeholders.

“The signing of this Memorandum of Understanding marks our commitment to serve one of the main stakeholders of the EODB law which is the business community. This will strengthen the implementation of Republic Act 11032 as we will have a shortcut to the very people experiencing firsthand the effects of red tape,” Belgica said.

PCCI, which is recognized as an official representative of the private business community, will serve as liaison between ARTA and the business sector.

Under the MOU, ARTA shall authorize PCCI to receive complaints from the business sector for any violation of RA 11032 by capacitating select PCCI personnel to process complaints. These select personnel will be designated as ARTA champions, present in all chapters of PCCI nationwide.

PCCI shall also promote and raise awareness of ARTA programs through webinars, information campaigns, and public consultations.

“This partnership with PCCI will bring us closer to our goal of ease of doing business and zero red tape. In fact, I urge the public to treat ARTA as your partner. Lodge your complaints and report your suggestion on how we can improve government service delivery. We are here for you,” Belgica said.

Source: Philippines News Agency