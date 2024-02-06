ARTA, ECCP sign deal to improve ease of doing business

MANILA: The Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) and the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (ECCP) signed on Tuesday a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to further improve the ease of doing business in the Philippines. "Basically, (in) the MOU, we recognize the ECCP as ARTA champions, meaning they are authorized to receive complaints and to refer them to us. The ECCP will receive complaints and then they will refer this ARTA and ARTA will act accordingly," ARTA Director General Ernesto Perez said during the sidelines of the ECCP luncheon meeting on Ease of Doing Business held in Makati City. Under the MOU, the ECCP shall assist the ARTA in enhancing government initiatives through timely reporting of information related to fixing activities and other forms of red tape. The ECCP will also designate a focal person who will be certified by ARTA, to accept complaints and endorse these to the ARTA. The ARTA, on the other hand, shall provide training, orientations and webinars to the ECCP and its members to capacitate them as they receive complaints for violation of the Ease of Doing Business Law. The MOU also mandates the ARTA to ensure the complaints endorsed by the ECCP are acted accordingly and promptly, and the ECCP is regularly updated on the status of the complaint. The ARTA shall also provide the ECCP with materials such as pamphlets, brochures, booklets and or manuals that will educate or raise the awareness of the business sector about the Ease of Doing Business law and its provisions. "This MOU is a step towards assuring our businessmen, members of ECCP which constitute a big portion of the investors in the country, reassure them that the administration of President Marcos is really serious about providing them the right avenue, the right resources for ease of doing business in the country," Perez said. ECCP President Paulo Duarte, for his part, said they are committed to contributing to the growth and development of the Philippines by engaging in cross- and multi-sectoral initiatives and partn erships. "Through this partnership, we aspire to be more active in advocating for ease of doing business in the Philippines, leveraging our platform to raise awareness among our members and partners," Duarte said. "We truly believe that this MOU represents a shared commitment to fostering sustainable economic development in the Philippines. As partners with the Anti-Red Tape Authority, the country's frontrunner in regulatory transformation, we will work on shaping a business environment that is not only efficient, but also a catalyst for growth and prosperity," he added. Source: Philippines News Agency