ARTA, central bank to iron out process of obtaining mining permits

BAGUIO CITY: An inter-agency meeting will help streamline processes in obtaining small-scale mining permit, Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) Secretary Ernesto Perez said Friday. In a press conference here, Perez said he has met with regional Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) officials and learned that only two small-scale mining organizations are selling their gold produce to the central bank. He said other miners are selling in the black market at lower prices since they do not have the necessary permit to operate, given the tedious process of obtaining one. 'We are only able to capture about one percent of our resources. You can just imagine the losses and opportunities we are unable to utilize because the small miners cannot sell to us with their operation being illegal and without a permit,' he said. Perez said inputs, suggestions, and recommendations to be discussed during the inter-agency meeting might be submitted to Congress for the possible revision of Republic Act 7076 or the People's Small Scale Mining Act. Under Section 17 of the law, all gold produced by small-scale miners in any mineral area shall be sold to the BSP or its duly authorized representatives, which shall buy it at prices competitive with those prevailing in the world market regardless of volume or weight. The BSP is mandated to establish buying stations in gold-rush areas to fully service the requirements of small-scale minerals Perez is optimistic that small scale miners will register once the process of securing a permit has been streamlined. This, he said, is a win-win situation since miners will get more from their produce and the government will be able to collect the necessary taxes and fees. Source: Philippines News Agency