﻿ARTA calls on agencies to submit zero-backlog reportf

The Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) has called on national government agencies (NGAs), local government units (LGUs), and government-owned and -controlled corporations (GOCCs) to submit their compliance report on the “3-7-20” rule.

In a press conference on Tuesday, ARTA Director General Jeremiah Belgica reminded all government offices about the provision of Republic Act 11032, also known as the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Delivery of Government Services (EODB) law, on the submission of their zero-backlog report.

Under the EODB law, a public office should complete simple transactions in three days, complex transactions in seven days, and highly technical transactions in 20 days.

Belgica said ARTA would issue a memorandum circular (MC) reiterating the submission of zero-backlog report on or before March 7 of every year.

ARTA Deputy Director General Ernesto Perez said the annual reporting has been implemented since 2020 but only a few public offices have complied with the law, even though the agency has issued two MCs in the past two years reminding all government agencies to submit their zero-backlog report.

“Unfortunately, there are those that (are) not submitting the report. Of course, it takes some time. It’s part of the birth pains. That is why, we will be issuing next week the MC 2022 reiterating the requirement of agencies, including local government units, to submit their zero-backlog report and the deadline will be March 7, 2022,” Perez said.

ARTA will meet with 11 NGAs in the next two days for them to present their reform agenda and catch-up plan to meet the zero-backlog goal. These NGAs are those offices with the highest backlogs and complaints on the “3-7-20” rule.

Belgica added that the zero-backlog reporting also encourages government offices to automatically approve transactions with complete requirements and are already paid.

